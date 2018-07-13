0 UPDATE: 27 more people sickened by Kelloggs Honey Smacks cereal, retailers still selling it

A month after a voluntary recall was first issued, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says another 27 people have fallen ill in 19 states after eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal tied to a salmonella outbreak.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration says the contaminated cereal can still be found for sale at some retailers.

100 cases now tied to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal recall

The CDC has reiterated its call for people to stop eating the cereal and for stores to stop selling it. One hundred case have now been tied to the June 14 recall of an estimated 1.3 million cases of Honey Smacks cereal.

In fact, two more states have reported outbreaks — Florida and Colorado. That brings the state count up to 33. You can see a map that shows all states where people have been sickened by the cereal here.

As a reminder, the recall involves 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal with the following UPC codes:

If you already have any of these products at home, do not eat them. Throw the cereal away and visit Kelloggs.com/HoneySmacksRecall for info on getting a full refund.

According to CNBC, the recall was initially prompted by 60 reports Kellogg Company received from the FDA and CDC about illnesses related to the cereal.

The third-party manufacturing facility that made the cereal has stopped production.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and may even be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people. In rare cases, Salmonella can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis if it gets into the bloodstream.

