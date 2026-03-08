2026 is a new year that brings a fresh start for many homeowners. Some home renovation ideas include installing beautiful swinging saloon doors and granite countertops in your kitchen.

Are you thinking about getting underway with some home renovations this year? Well, you're not alone. A recent survey by NAHB revealed that they expect home remodeling to increase by 3% this year, and a further 2% in 2027.

If you're not up to tackling a full home makeover, you may want to just upgrade a room or two. Small changes go a long way to make your space feel fresh and functional. Let's look at some home renovation ideas that can help you update your home in 2026.

Easy Budget Renovation Ideas

Fortunately, updating your home doesn't always require a large budget, so you can make your home look new again without breaking the bank. Here are some of our top, easy budget renovation ideas to get you started.

Paint a Room

If your rooms are looking a bit drab, consider giving one a fresh coat of paint. After all, the right color can change the mood of the room in just one day. A new coat of paint can also help you cover any small marks on the walls that have accumulated over the years.

Consider choosing neutral colors to make the room feel brighter, but also consider using a darker color for a dramatic effect. Consider painting your:

Bedroom

Hallway

Living room

Remember to use high-quality paint and brushes, because these can make a significant difference to the finished result. Cheap brushes and paint will dry streaky. To keep lines clean around trims and corners, use painter's tape.

Change the Lighting

Lighting is another budget-friendly home renovation idea that can shape the room's look and feel. Old fixtures can make even a nicely decorated room look dull, whereas new lighting can brighten the room and make it feel more modern.

Consider changing any old light fixtures for more modern choices like pendant lights or sleek ceiling lights. Table lamps and floor lamps also work together to help create a warm, inviting space. Finally, LED bulbs last longer and use less power than older bulbs, helping lower your energy bills over time.

Consider Using Eco-Friendly Wallpaper

Wallpaper is no longer for the 1900s and has made a strong comeback in recent years. Many brands now offer wallpaper made from natural materials, making it well-suited to sustainable renovation solutions that many homeowners desire today.

Eco-friendly wallpaper works well for office areas and living rooms. You can choose soft textures or go for bold patterns to add character to your walls. Remember, a single feature wall can make a big visual impact.

Best of all, most modern wallpaper designs also peel off easily when you want a change, allowing you to update your home without making a long-term commitment.

How to Do a Kitchen and Bath Makeover?

Giving your kitchen and bathroom a makeover can bring new life into your home. You use these rooms every day, so a makeover can make them more functional and easier for you to enjoy. For this type of renovation, consider turning to expert home remodeling services for lasting results.

To begin, take a look at the room's layout. To make your room feel larger, aim for clutter-free counters and try using innovative storage. For a quick update, you can also easily replace:

Cupboard handles

Faucets

Old appliances

New surfaces can also change the look of these rooms, so consider swapping out for modern tiles, updated vanities, or new countertops. Lighting also plays a significant role, so make sure you install bright lights near mirrors or prep areas to make your life easier.

Interior Design Tips for 2026

Design trends are always changing as people look for new ways to remodel their homes. With some creative choices, you can make your home renovations feel exciting. Follow these top interior design tips to add more pizzazz to your home.

Choose warm, neutral colors for walls

Add natural materials like stone and wood to create texture

Use layered lighting with ceiling lights, lamps, and accent lights

Place large mirrors in small rooms to make them feel more spacious

Add indoor plants to bring life and color into rooms

Display art or framed photos to personalize your home

Frequently Asked Questions

What Color Kitchen Will Not Date?

White kitchens are still a popular choice because they make the room look clean and bright, offering you a fresh, timeless look. White also works well with many countertops and backsplash materials.

Using white paint also helps reflect light throughout the room, making a bright kitchen feel larger and more welcoming for family and guests. Consider pairing white cabinets with dark-wood accents or metal doorknobs for extra character.

What Makes a Kitchen Look Expensive?

High-quality materials can make a kitchen look expensive, so consider choosing granite countertops for their stunning beauty and durability. After all, natural stone adds depth that basic countertops can't provide.

A clean design also helps a kitchen feel more luxurious, and cabinets with smooth finishes and modern handles can create an opulent, polished look. Pairing these features with granite countertops can make the whole room feel refined.

How to Clean a Bathroom Mirror?

Dust and water spots can build up quickly in a bathroom, and no one likes looking at a dirty mirror. To clean yours, start by spraying a small amount of glass cleaner onto a microfiber cloth.

Wipe the mirror gently from top to bottom to help remove streaks and keep the glass looking clear. Dry the mirror with a clean cloth after you're finished to remove leftover moisture and prevent streaking.

Make This the Year for Smart Home Renovations

Home renovations can give your home a new look and make daily life more enjoyable for you and your guests. A fresh coat of paint, better lighting, and new fixtures can make a big difference, and, with thoughtful planning, you can welcome in 2026 in style.

Do you want more innovative home design articles? Head over to our News and Entertainment sections for more inspiration.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.