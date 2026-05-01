PITTSBURGH — A local woman tells Channel 11 she’s being ignored after a school bus hit her parked car.

The incident happened 10 days ago but the car is still sitting along Broad Street in East Liberty.

“I was in shock. I’m just staring at it,” Kayla Kuhns said. “The axle is ripped out of the transmission. There’s all types of stuff wrong with it.”

Woman says she is being ignored after school bus hit her parked car A local woman tells Channel 11 she’s being ignored after a school bus hit her parked car.

Kuhns says she was in her house when it happened, but a Pittsburgh Public Works employee witnessed the crash and wrote down the license plate number.

Kuhns traced it to a school bus operated by Krise Transportation. She tells Channel 11 she spoke to a safety coordinator there who filed an insurance claim. An adjuster left her a message last Friday, but nothing has happened since.

“I haven’t even had an adjuster come look at it [or] take pictures. Nobody has done anything. It’s just sitting there,” she said.

She says no one will return her calls.

“It’s just been back and forth for over a week. I’m going to lose my job,” she said.

Since the crash, Kuhns hasn’t been able to get to her job in Irwin and is now out of vacation days.

Channel 11 reached out to Krise Transportation on Thursday afternoon. We were told someone would get back to us, but that hasn’t happened.

In the meantime, Kuhns is waiting for answers.

“It’s very possible that it’s totaled,” she said. “I’ve been blatantly ignored. It’s more than a runaround. I’m disgusted.”

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