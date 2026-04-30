4 arrested in Pittsburgh area, charged in national drug trafficking ring

PITTSBURGH — Four people were arrested in the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning in connection with a national drug trafficking ring.

According to the FBI Pittsburgh office, the four were taken into custody on federal arrest warrants with help from SWAT. A fifth person was arrested in California.

The FBI says the arrests are in connection with a drug trafficking organization stretching from the West Coast into Western Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice released new information about the four people arrested locally and the charges they’re facing.

According to the DOJ, the three Western Pennsylvania residents and one California resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal drug and gun laws.

The six-count indictment charges Darius Dudley, 33, of Duquesne; Vince Kelly, 36, of White Oak; Keontae Spears, 42, of Homestead; and Robert Gonzales, 41, of Jurupa Valley, Calif.

The indictment alleges that, between April and August of 2025, the defendants distributed at least 5 kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams of fentanyl.

Spears is also charged with having a gun as a convicted felon in August 2025, despite being prohibited under federal law.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $20 million.

The FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Pennsylvania State Police handled the investigation before the indictment.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program aimed at reducing violent crime across communities.

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