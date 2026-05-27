Using durable, recycled, modern outdoor furniture and landscaping with drought-resistant native plants are sustainable upgrades that can elevate your outdoor space and boost its curb appeal and function. Other excellent options are eco-friendly lighting and energy-efficient coverings.

Choosing sustainable home design elements is now even more crucial, given the massive environmental impact and carbon footprint of human activities.

According to the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems, the 2023 carbon footprint per capita in the U.S. was 17.6 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year (t CO₂e/yr), more than twice the global average. The average U.S. household carbon footprint was also significant: 48 t CO₂e/yr.

With better, greener choices in how you enhance your exterior living area, you can create an eco-friendlier sanctuary that adds appeal and function to your home.

What Benefits Does an Elevated Outdoor Space Deliver?

A well-crafted and executed outdoor living space design can encourage you and your loved ones to spend more time outside, in nature. According to UCLA Health, nature exposure can deliver benefits like:

Boosting the immune system

Supporting heart health

Improving sleep quality

Promoting mental health

Reducing stress

Enhancing cognitive function

Stimulating physical activity

Awareness about the many perks of nature exposure is also spreading. It's a growing trend reflected in what home buyers now look for in their future home. Having an elevated outdoor space can therefore make your abode stand out and appear more valuable.

Indeed, an article published by the National Mortgage Professional cited a Zillow study that found searches for outdoor-centric features offering access to nature saw a significant increase in 2025. The change suggests that consumers prioritize livability over sheer space.

A dedicated outdoor space can already boost home prices, but sustainable upgrades can further add to its curb appeal, function, and overall value. With the right improvements and additions, you can create a more aesthetic outdoor room that extends your usable living space to the outdoors.

How Much Impact Does Curb Appeal Have?

Curb appeal has a significant impact on property values. A University of Texas at Arlington study found that homes with strong curb appeal sell for 7% more than houses with comparable features in the same area.

What Sustainable Upgrades Can Elevate Outdoor Space, Curb Appeal, and Function?

As you plan to elevate your outdoor space, think of ways to enhance its usability and looks without leaving a huge environmental impact and making your carbon footprint soar. Consider features that aren't just trendy now but will last and continue to be relevant, functional, and stylish for many years.

Durable, Recycled Outdoor Furniture

Durable, recycled, weatherproof patio sets can be ideal, sustainable upgrades to elevate your outdoor space. You'll often find these pieces of furniture made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) materials.

Instead of going to landfills, the HDPE that goes into outdoor furniture items undergoes repurposing into weather-resistant, maintenance-free pieces.

Aside from their recycled status, durable, weatherproof furnishings for your outdoor space are also longer-lasting than their flimsier counterparts. They can withstand environmental elements better (e.g., rain, sun, and salt air), meaning you won't have to worry about replacing them in just a year or two.

Drought-Resistant, Native Plants

Choosing drought-resistant, native plants for landscaping is another sustainable way to upgrade your outdoor space, as this practice helps reduce or even eliminate the need for:

Intensive watering

Synthetic pesticides

Chemical fertilizers

Since you'll be growing the plants in their local, natural habitat, you can enjoy their beauty and nature-related benefits without making your water consumption skyrocket. You can also transform your yard into a low-maintenance but visually stunning outdoor living space.

Eco-Friendly Lighting

Eco-friendly front and backyard lighting includes LED and solar-powered bulbs for outdoor lamps.

LED makes for highly sustainable lighting options, as it's the most energy-efficient lighting technology available today. Being energy-efficient means it uses less energy to deliver the same "illumination" as you'd get from older, less energy-efficient lights.

The U.S. Department of Energy explains that LEDs for home use consume 75% less energy than incandescent products. They're also long-lasting, with their lifespans being up to 25 times longer.

Solar-powered bulbs are sustainable additions to your exterior space, too, as they harness the sun's energy to power themselves. They can boost your outdoor space's visibility and ambiance while helping you save on energy.

Energy-Efficient Coverings

You should consider increasing the time you spend outdoors, in nature, but you also want to protect yourself from external elements, such as rain and too much sun.

Fortunately, you can find coverings designed for outdoor spaces that can even help make your home more energy-efficient. Examples include:

Solar screens for balconies, decks, and patios

Insulated deck and patio covers

Exterior awnings

With these exterior coverings, you can prevent intense solar heat from passing through external walls and windows. They can reduce heat gains, the burden on your HVAC system, and your carbon footprint and utility bills.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does Curb Appeal Matter?

Curb appeal matters because it's the first thing people see from the street. It plays a massive role in their perception and first impression of your home.

If the exterior side of your property that's easily visible from the street looks amazing, it can create an instant, welcoming tone. It can make people think that the inside of your home is just as great, well-cared for, and feature-rich.

If you're selling, your home's incredible curb appeal can encourage buyers to begin imagining themselves living in your property.

What Is the Importance of Sustainable Home Upgrades?

Sustainable home upgrades and additions are crucial to improving your abode's functionality, appeal, comfort, and value without further sacrificing the environment.

You want to practice sustainability whenever and wherever you can, as this lets you take a step closer to reducing your carbon footprint. If everyone were to do the same, it could significantly reduce pollutants and carbon emissions that drive climate change and global warming.

Transform Your Home and Outdoor Space With Sustainable Upgrades

With eco-conscious, sustainable upgrades like recycled furniture and energy-efficient lighting, you can elevate your outdoor space. All these, plus landscaping with native plants and investing in energy-efficient coverings, can help boost your home's curb appeal, function, and value.

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