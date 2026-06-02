Man convicted in 2021 murder of pregnant woman in McKeesport sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of the murder of Karli Short, who was pregnant at the time, has been sentenced to prison.

Isaac Smith has been sentenced to two life sentences, to be served consecutively.

Smith was found guilty by a jury last week in Short’s murder.

Previous coverage: Man told girlfriend he was going to see puppy when he killed mother of unborn child, police say

Short was killed in McKeesport in September 2021 while she was 17 weeks pregnant. Her body was found in an alleyway near her home.

She was the daughter of former Penn State and NFL football player Brandon Short.

Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty against Smith. Nearly a year ago, the Allegheny County District Attorney took that off the table.

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta is in court and will have more on Channel 11 News at Noon. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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