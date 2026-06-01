Person dies after tree falls on them in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a tree fell on them in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1080 block of Lynn Portal Road in Canton Township at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said a tree landed on a contractor when it fell in an unintended direction.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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