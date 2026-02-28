From visiting amusement and theme parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom to enjoying the nature and outdoors at Independence National Historical Park and Bushkill Falls, these are among the top family activities and sights you shouldn't miss in Pennsylvania.

The Keystone State also offers many unique things to do with kids, such as the events at the Wonder Dinner Theater. There's also the astounding natural underground Indian Echo Caverns.

With so many family-friendly things to do, sights to see, and attractions to behold, it's no wonder Pennsylvania's tourist industry is booming. The PA Department of Community and Economic Development says its tourism industry generated $83.9 billion in economic impact and welcomed over 201 million visitors in 2024 alone.

What Are Some Examples of Family Activities?

Family activities can be engaging pursuits that involve family bonding and play. A perfect example is having fun at an amusement park like Hersheypark in Hershey, PA.

Getting some family fun time in can also entail spending quality time together in nature. It can be more of a relaxation, such as having a picnic at Independence National Historical Park or engaging in physical activity at Ohiopyle State Park, such as mountain biking or whitewater rafting.

How to Make Family Get-Togethers Fun?

Making family get-togethers fun requires gathering input from and considering each family member's preferences, as well as, if necessary, mobility status and overall health.

Ideally, you'd want to make it multi-generational so that everyone, regardless of age, will be able to participate and have a memorable, fun time. If possible, get everyone's input and feedback, particularly likes and dislikes.

What Family Activities and Sights Should You Not Miss in Pennsylvania?

Whether your family's definition of fun is to go on adventures, seek thrills and chills (such as amusement park rides), or experience wonders of illusions and magic, Pennsylvania offers many family bonding activities that are right up your alley. Here are just some of what you shouldn't miss, whether you're a local or a visitor.

Visiting Amusement and Theme Parks

As the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks and Attractions points out, some of the finest amusement parks with roller coasters, theme parks, water parks, and family-friendly attractions call Pennsylvania home, with Hersheypark being among the largest, boasting over 70 attractions. It has 15 coasters, with thrills ranging from mild to wild.

There's also Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, located in Allentown, PA. According to Visit Pennsylvania, the massive amusement park features eight roller coasters, Planet Snoopy, and over 100 rides, plus loads of live shows and attractions. It's also home to one of the nation's top-rated water parks.

Spending Time Outdoors and in Nature Parks

PA is home to hundreds of green spaces that allow for fun outdoor family activities. According to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, there are 124 state parks and 20 state forest districts in PA alone.

Valley Forge is one of the most historic; it's the first state park established in 1893. The Independence National Historical Park is also iconic, fondly known as "America's Most Historic Square Mile," as this is where you'll find Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

If you and the kids would like to get some serious physical engagement and outdoor adventure, consider heading over to Ohiopyle State Park, situated in Southwestern PA's Laurel Highlands. From premier whitewater rafting to miles of hiking and biking trails and stunning waterfalls, these are some of what this park has to offer.

Having Memorable Experiences at the Wonder Dinner Theater

Are you and the little ones up for a unique experience that blends illusions, magic, music, comedy, and storytelling? Then head over to the Wonder Dinner Theater in Lancaster County, PA.

The popular venue is famous for its grand-scale illusion shows, family-friendly comedy, and circus arts from the master illusionist, Brett Myers. It's an immersive, themed show experience, accompanied by a buffet. It's an excellent way to share laughter, wonders, and nourishment with the kids.

Exploring the Stunning Underground Indian Echo Caverns

The "Indian Echo Caverns," nestled in Dauphin County, PA, near Hershey, refers to a natural underground wonder consisting of a limestone cave system. According to Islands.com, the caverns formed from a 440-million-year-old rock.

There's a 45-minute guided tour that you and your family can join, which will take you through the stunning limestone formations, incredible stalactites and stalagmites, and the majestic Crystal Lake.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Time Do You Need to Prepare and Plan for Family Activities?

Planning family activities can take as little as a few minutes (for quick or local outings) to a few hours or several days for larger and seasonal holiday planning. If you live outside PA, you may need at least a few weeks to plan, particularly if you'd have to fly into the Commonwealth and stay here for several days.

Review everyone's schedules and pick dates that work for everyone. Mention the activities and sights listed in this guide to confirm everyone is up for them. If so, make a plan that maximizes each vacation day (e.g., visiting two or more places near each other in one day, such as Indian Echo Caverns and Hersheypark).

Are There Free Engaging Family Activities in Pennsylvania?

Yes, there are loads of free family activities in PA; all of its state parks and forest parks, for instance, are free to enter. From hiking and biking trails to sandy beaches and picnic areas, you and your loved ones can enjoy all these without paying an entrance fee.

The Commonwealth's state and forest parks even offer other freebies, such as educational programs, no-charge equipment "loaners" (e.g., fishing equipment and snowshoes), and even sunscreen.

Many museums and events throughout PA are also free, such as the Liberty Bell Center and the Allentown Art Museum.

Include These Family Activities in Your Next Holiday Itinerary

Pennsylvania offers many opportunities and options for engaging, exciting, and even educational family activities through its amusement, theme, state, and forest parks. Don't forget about the highly entertaining shows at Wonder Dinner Theater and the majestic Indian Echo Caverns.

With these adventures, activities, and sights in your itinerary, you and your family will surely be in for a treat.

