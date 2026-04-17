More victims take legal action for injuries caused by vehicle fleeing Pittsburgh officer

PITTSBURGH — More victims hit by a suspect running from police now are taking legal action.

11 Investigates first told you last month that a woman injured in the chaotic crash had filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh and a police officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman injured in crash following police chase files lawsuit against City of Pittsburgh, detective

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with more victims who have come forward.

Two more women who suffered injuries have now joined that civil lawsuit. They say they were sitting at a red light when all of a sudden, that fleeing vehicle crashed into them.

Their attorney says it should not have happened.

The fleeing SUV, captured on surveillance video, rolled over after colliding with multiple vehicles at an intersection in Wilkinsburg. That crash sent nine people to the hospital

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 9 people injured in large crash in Wilkinsburg after driver flees police

Earlier this year, a woman who lost her front teeth and suffered rib injuries in that crash filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Pittsburgh and Detective John Abbondanza.

Now, two more victims who sustained rib, back and facial injuries have joined that lawsuit. They are accusing Abbondanza of initiating the chase after stopping Dior Richardson for an illegally tinted window.

According to the lawsuit, “Abbondanza continued the pursuit despite the obvious and substantial risk that the fleeing vehicle would cause catastrophic harm to innocent motorists.”

Attorney Anthony Giannetti represents all three women, who were in the same car.

“We believe it was reckless for the officer to initiate a chase at 80 mph through crowded city streets for a window tint violation,” Giannetti said.

In the police report, Abbondanza said he only briefly followed the vehicle and then terminated the pursuit.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando initially recommended a two-day suspension, but Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams overruled that, issuing a five-day suspension pending termination.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Public Safety Director overrules chief, calls for city officer involved in chase to be punished

The police officers’ union fought back, claiming that Abbondanza was only attempting to verify that the suspect was fleeing and then backed off.

After meeting with the union and Abbondanza, the public safety director reduced it to a three-day suspension.

The city has declined to comment on the pending legal action.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of failing to adequately train officers on vehicle pursuits.

“They actually had a policy in effect to prevent this and the policy was not followed. I mean, all that just confirms this never should have happened,” Giannetti said.

The civil lawsuit also names the driver of the fleeing SUV, Dior Richardson, and the owner of the vehicle as defendants.

Richardson is facing criminal charges of fleeing from police, causing the accident and illegal possession of firearms.

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