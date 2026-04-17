Man’s body recovered from Ohio River in Allegheny County

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A body was recovered from the Ohio River in Allegheny County on Friday.

An Allegheny County Police Department spokesperson says the body of an adult man was found just after 7 a.m. near Neville Island.

Our crews saw first responders working to recover the body at the Chestnut Street Boat Ramp in Sewickley.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two days earlier, an unknown-aged male’s body was pulled from the Ohio River at the Emsworth Lock and Dam.

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