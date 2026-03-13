Smart design choices have many advantages, including modernizing your living space and increasing property appeal. Some of the smartest ways to improve your home are energy-efficient appliances, remodeling your kitchen, and more.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that Americans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors. Aside from work and school, the vast majority of that time is spent in the home, making home design satisfaction more important than ever.

In this article, we will explore some of the key smart home design choices that can both boost your home's resale value and improve your mental well-being.

Create a Spa-Like Bathroom Experience

Entering your bathroom space should not cause you stress, especially if it is one of your few opportunities for alone time throughout the day. Adding bathroom design elements that mimic a spa environment can help you feel a sense of calm when you walk into the room.

Your bathtub, shower, or both should be the focal point of the space. Consider investing in a luxury tub and hiring an experienced team for installation, such as Five Star Bath Solutions.

Heated floors are an easy upgrade that will increase comfort levels. Rather than stepping out of a warm shower or bath onto cold tile, your feet will remain warm and toasty.

Stock your bathroom with amenities that you might typically find in a spa, such as:

A towel warmer

Fluffy white robes

Face masks

Slippers

Body scrubs

Go Green With Energy-Efficient Appliances

As consumers become more eco-conscious, the appliance market has taken the lead in designing models that save both energy and money. Energy-efficient appliances will lower your utility bill and ensure you use the least amount of resources to help the planet.

Modern washing machines, for example, require only a fraction of the water used by older models. Rather than guzzling gas, energy-efficient dryers use the same hot air in an enclosed system.

Optimize Storage Spaces

Clutter around your home can make you feel stressed and ruin its intended aesthetic. Ensure that you have plenty of storage for your items, especially those that you use frequently.

In today's furniture, hidden storage is the name of the game. Multipurpose furniture often has hidden compartments that allow users to store various items in them, without needing to clog up tables or shelves.

Streamlining storage is also beneficial if you have a limited amount of space to work with. In your bedroom, for example, it may be better to invest in a bed frame with storage drawers built in, rather than a separate dresser or cabinet.

Modernize Your Kitchen

The kitchen is often the heart of the home, so it is crucial that you feel comfortable in this space. Upgrading your kitchen can help you cook more efficiently and store food and appliances in ways that make sense for your workflow.

Installing a kitchen island is a great way to increase counter space and storage. Rather than a countertop microwave, add a drawer for your microwave, making it easily accessible.

Transform the Backyard Into an Oasis

Many homeowners do not invest enough time or resources into their backyard areas. Rather than simply somewhere to look at, your backyard should serve as a more functional space.

Purchase a patio chair and table set to enjoy group gatherings or meals outdoors during warm weather. Landscape designs that require less water will help you enjoy your yard with less energy usage and maintenance required.

Major backyard renovations can include installing a pool or hot tub. Outdoor kitchens are convenient for homeowners who enjoy large barbecues or backyard hosting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Benefits of Increasing Property Appeal If I Do Not Plan to Sell?

Even if you do not plan to sell your home in the near future, boosting home resale value provides numerous advantages. Most importantly, curb appeal and attractive, functional interiors will increase the appraisal value of your home, which is valuable if you suddenly need to sell your home down the road.

A well-kept property may also ward off potential criminals. It is easier for bad actors to hide in overgrown bushes or appear less suspicious when loitering around a property that doesn't receive adequate care.

Many upgrades also save money, with significant improvements surrounding energy efficiency. Installing energy-efficient lighting and appliances will reduce your electric bill. Solar panels may even eliminate it.

How Often Should I Redecorate My Home?

How often you redecorate your home depends on your personal taste, as well as your budget. If you enjoy timeless silhouettes and fixtures, then it may not be necessary to upgrade unless something requires replacement. However, if you want to keep up with current trends, you may have to decorate more often, such as every few years.

Look for visible wear and tear on furniture and other decor items. Consider changing your interior design if your home feels dingy or outdated. Feeling satisfied with your home environment can influence your energy and how comfortable you feel in your home.

Can I Make Strategic Home Upgrades on a Budget?

Absolutely. There are plenty of ways that you can improve the appearance and function of your home without spending a lot of money. Upgrades that are inexpensive now can pay off in savings and curb appeal later on.

Should I Do It Myself or Work With Professionals?

It depends on how confident you feel and the complexity of the project. If you are new to interior design, then you may want to work with a professional to execute your vision. More complex remodels, such as kitchen and bath installations, often require increased expertise.

Make Smart Design Choices for a More Comfortable Home

Smart design choices are simply decisions that improve your quality of life while at home, and create a more seamless look in the process. Use this guide for inspiration the next time you are considering a home renovation.

Would you like more home design inspiration? Take a look around our website today for tips, tricks, and guides, so your next remodeling project goes smoothly.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.