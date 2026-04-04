Starting a healthcare practice from scratch takes careful, detailed business planning, proper credentials, finding the right location, and building a solid team. Creating this type of service takes about 6 to 12 months of planning, and you'll likely need about $70,000 to $500,000 in capital, according to PatientNotes. Most of those costs go into your office renovation, equipment, payroll cushion, and marketing.

There are 6,100 hospitals in the United States, according to the American Hospital Association. If you decide to add to this list, some business examples include a home health agency, specialty clinic, and primary care solo practice, among others.

Who Can Open a Healthcare Practice?

After years of working in a hospital, some doctors decide to open their own practice. However, this type of business entrepreneurship can also extend to nurse practitioners in 29 states, including Washington DC. Registered nurses can open healthcare businesses if a medical director oversees clinical services.

Additionally, there are healthcare entrepreneurs and investors who can own and operate specialized clinics or medical spas as long as they employ certified physicians to make clinical decisions.

What Are The Main Steps to Take?

Create a Business Plan

Once you decide the type of healthcare business you want to open, it's time to start planning and acquiring financing. To start, you'll need a comprehensive business plan that discusses your overall mission and defines your target demographic.

Form a Legal Structure

Your healthcare practice must be in legal compliance. Therefore, you should get your national provider identifier NPI, begin insurance credentialing, and choose a legal entity. Choose among a Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC), an S Corporation (S Corp), or a sole proprietorship for your practice, depending on your growth plan.

Find a Location

Don't take your location choice lightly regarding a healthcare business. Research the local population you plan to serve for age, income, and insurance status.

Make it convenient for patients to find your business by finding a place accessible by public transportation and major roads. A high-traffic area with room for visible signage can help you stand out among competitors, particularly if there are nearby medical services.

Prioritize ADA compliance for wheelchair access and sufficient parking for both patients and staff.

A commercial real estate agent who specializes in healthcare businesses can help you evaluate if it's best to lease or buy property. This licensing guide for optometry startups provides a list of questions to ask before signing a lease.

Build Out the Interior

Once you've secured your property, it's time to build it out for the type of healthcare business you plan to run.

Therefore, you need:

A layout that supports proper workflows

Equipment

Comfortable waiting areas

Secure staff areas

Private exam rooms

A healthcare project designer can help as they combine architectural and interior design skills with an understanding of various medical environments and regulations.

Build a Team

Assess what skill sets you'll need to run your business. Will you need other medical staff, from doctors to medical assistants? If not, you may still need administrative help and trusted vendors.

How Can I Get Financing?

Financing a healthcare practice can be done through specialized lenders, SBA 7 loans, conventional bank loans, and business credit. Even if you don't receive all the funding you need immediately, you can later leverage business equity when lenders look at your practice's revenue.

What Are Mistakes to Avoid When Starting a Healthcare Practice?

Common medical practice challenges can be avoided with the following considerations:

Rushing through your business plan Over-reliance on manual processes and ignoring automation Poor financial planning Hiring the wrong staff and poor training Not keeping up with credential timelines

Why Is Healthcare Marketing Important?

Treat your healthcare practice like any other business and market yourself effectively to attract and retain patients. The healthcare market can be quite crowded, particularly in specific urban areas, so you want to showcase what makes your particular business stand out from the rest.

Effective marketing involves utilizing SEO, especially targeted local keyword phrases on website content, online reviews and testimonials, and posting social media photos and videos that highlight some of your procedures.

Sustain relationships with existing customers using email communication, particularly birthday greetings, follow-ups after appointments, and alerts about new services offered.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Easiest Healthcare Business to Start?

For an easier route, consider service-based healthcare businesses, as they don't involve complex medical licensing and have lower initial start-up costs. Such businesses include:

Medical billing

Medical transcription

Non-medical senior care and companionship

Health coaching

Medical courier services

Consider medical equipment rental and sales that supply mobility aids such as walkers and wheelchairs to clients. Regardless of what type of healthcare business you start, you're still expected to follow HIPAA regulations, which protect patient data.

What Country Is #1 in Healthcare?

Did you know Taiwan is the top-ranked country for healthcare due to its technology-driven and highly affordable system? Following behind Taiwan is South Korea, for its high-quality specialized care. Number three is Australia due to its great public/private mix, and Canada ranks number four for accessibility.

What Medical Jobs Will Not Be Replaced by AI?

While AI technology is continuously being integrated into healthcare, certain medical jobs will remain immune, particularly those that require physical dexterity, real-time adaptability, and high-level human empathy.

These jobs include:

Surgeons

Mental health professionals

Registered nurses and nurse practitioners

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs)

Palliative care specialists

Physical therapists

Plan Wisely for Your New Healthcare Business

Opening a healthcare practice is a lot of work, but it can pay off with success as people need various related services from primary care to medical spa wellness. Build a loyal following by offering professional and compassionate care and avoid pitfalls by focusing on building a solid team, securing financing, and most importantly, having a well-structured business plan.

Get all your legal requirements and credentials in order, and within 6 to 12 months, you can open a healthcare business capable of becoming a respected part of the community.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.