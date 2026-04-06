2 charged with homicide after 71-year-old man found dead near railroad tracks in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people have been charged with homicide after a 71-year-old man was found dead in Uniontown.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office said Terry Newland, 58, and Alysha Riggans, 30, are accused of conspiring to kill Ralph Brown.

Brown’s body was found along railroad tracks near West Kerr Street on Sunday.

The DA’s office said Brown lived with Newland and Riggans.

Newland and Riggans are facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group