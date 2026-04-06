Work begins on $58M project to configure Route 22-30 interchange with Parkway West

New signage along Route 60 is in place to alert drivers to the start of the Route 22/I-376 Interchange project.

According to PennDOT, the new ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ will remove the existing loop ramps and provide access to ‘all points of interest’, including access to Route 60 southbound toward Crafton.

The plan switches traffic to the left side of the road as vehicles pass through the interchange.

Drivers intending to turn right would do so before reaching the crossover point.

The project will also include the replacement of the Route 22/30 structure over I-376.

PennDOT says the project will accommodate possible future widening of I-376.

PennDOT officials said the project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the long term.

Drivers who frequently travel through the area say they are eager for improvements.

“It’s a headache. You just gotta have your head on a swivel,” said driver Justin Martinac. “These interchanges during the afternoon back all the way up here- so you have one lane that’s dead, people turning into the other lane, cutting people off.”

“It’s all day long — it’s backups,” said Andy Burrows, who says he uses the interchanges daily for work.

In the early stages, crews will focus on unloading equipment onto roadway shoulders. Officials said impacts to drivers should remain minimal for now, with more restrictions expected after the NFL draft.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2029.

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