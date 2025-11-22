From glucosamine to omega-3 fatty acids and methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), these are some of the key ingredients you should look for when buying dog treats for joint pain. Other key components to consider are hyaluronic acid and green-lipped mussel.

Natural dog supplements with such ingredients may help promote joint health and ease pain. They can be beneficial if your canine family member has arthritis, such as osteoarthritis (OA).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, OA is the most common form of arthritis in dogs, affecting at least 25% of canines at some point within their lifetime.

By knowing what joint health ingredients to look for in dog pain relief treats, you can help your furry family member live better, healthier, and happier.

What Is the Best Thing to Give Dogs for Joint Pain?

There's no single best thing to give canines suffering from joint pain. It can be a combination of prescription medications and supplements aimed at providing joint health and arthritis support for dogs.

Depending on the cause of your furry family member's pain and discomfort, their veterinarian may prescribe the following medicines:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Narcotic pain medications

Steroid pain medicines

Nerve pain medications

While the above medicines are similar to those that humans can take, please never give your pooch something from your medicine cabinet.

Pain medications for dogs have formulations specifically made for their bodies. Conversely, some human pain meds can be toxic for them, such as NSAIDs like ibuprofen and naproxen, as the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association points out.

Your best, safest option is to consult your dog's veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment. With their skills, knowledge, and expertise, they can determine which pain medicines, supplements, and therapies are best for your pooch and can help with pet mobility enhancement.

What Is the Safest Anti-Inflammatory for Dogs?

The safest anti-inflammatory for your canine family member is a vet-approved, vet-prescribed medication, typically NSAIDs for dogs. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), these drugs aim to ease pain and inflammation in canines with acute injuries and chronic conditions.

When used as directed and prescribed by a vet, they can help dogs live comfortably and keep doing and enjoying their regular activities.

Examples of FDA-approved NSAIDs for dogs are:

Aspirin for dogs

Carprofen

Grapiprant

Meloxicam

Firocoxib

What Ingredients Should You Look for in Dog Treats for Joint Pain?

Dog treats for joint pain are usually dietary supplements explicitly formulated to support mobility and promote joint health while helping alleviate pain and inflammation. You'll often find them in various forms, including chews, capsules, and tablets.

Here are some of the key ingredients you'd want in your dogs' treats, as they may help foster better joint health and overall wellness.

Glucosamine and Chondroitin

Glucosamine and chondroitin are natural compounds found in the healthy joint cartilage of humans, dogs, and cats. According to WebMD, glucosamine may help with inflammation and cartilage production, while chondroitin may help protect against cartilage breakdown.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), are natural compounds typically found in fish oil. They support joint health and may ease pain and improve mobility for canines with joint issues like arthritis.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

MSM is a naturally occurring organic sulfur. It's a building block for connective tissues like cartilage, ligaments, and tendons, and is also a critical component of collagen. Used as a dog treat, it may help support joint health and alleviate pain, stiffness, and swelling.

You'll often find MSM as a key ingredient alongside glucosamine in quality CBD dog treats.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Hyaluronic acid is a natural compound found in the bodies of many animals, including mammals (e.g., humans, dogs, and cats). It's a critical component of connective tissues, acting as a moisturizer and lubricant.

In dog treats for joint pain, products that contain HA may help support joint health by contributing to the cartilage's shock absorption capabilities.

Green-Lipped Mussel

Green-lipped mussels are a type of large edible shellfish native to New Zealand. Their name comes from the green coloring along the edge of their shells. They're excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and glycosaminoglycans (GAGs).

GAGs are polysaccharides (complex carbohydrates) that form a crucial component of connective tissues. They play vital roles in tissue structure, shock absorption, and lubrication.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Dog Treats for Joint Pain a Cure?

No, they're not, and you, as a loving "fur parent," should never use them as a replacement for vet-prescribed medications.

Dog treats for joint pain are more of a supportive addition to a healthy, well-rounded diet. They don't cure painful conditions like OA, but can help with pain and discomfort and promote better joint health. It's best to combine these treats with regular exercise, playtime, and a balanced diet.

Beware of dog supplements and treats that claim they can cure health conditions like osteoarthritis. There is no cure for arthritis or OA, whether in humans or dogs.

Should You Still Consult a Vet Before Buying OTC Dog Treats?

Many types of dog treats for joint pain are over-the-counter products. Since they're OTC, you can buy them without a prescription, unlike many pain medications for dogs.

However, you should still consult a veterinarian before choosing and feeding your pooch any of these OTC treats. It's even more crucial if your furry family member is on any medication or has an underlying health condition.

With your dog vet's advice, you can choose treats that are safe for your pooch and won't trigger allergies or exacerbate existing health problems. You can also avoid products high in calories, salt, and sugar.

Your dog veterinarian's approval can also help ensure that none of the ingredients in the treats will have adverse interactions or reactions with your pooch's current medications.

Help Your Pooch Live Comfortably

When shopping for dog treats for joint pain, consider products with glucosamine, chondroitin, omega-3 fatty acids, MSM, HA, and green-lipped mussel. All these are ingredients that may support joint health and promote overall wellness.

Just be sure to get the approval of your dog's vet before feeding any new treats to your pooch.

