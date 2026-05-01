Allegheny County man accused of threatening to kill President Trump, member of Congress

An Allegheny County man is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump and a member of Congress.

An FBI spokesperson confirms Raymond Chandler was arrested by FBI Pittsburgh and the Secret Service on Friday morning.

Court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and obtained by Channel 11 give insight into the threatening statement Chandler is suspected of making.

According to the affidavit, Chandler left a voicemail on April 18 for an unidentified member of Congress, in which he asked the individual to imagine that 1,000 people “pull you out of your house and they slit your throat and they slit your daughter’s throat and they slit everyone’s throat.”

Chandler stated that this must happen because “wealth concentration has gotten so bad in this country,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit alleges that, on April 29, Chandler left another voicemail for an unidentified member of Congress, saying, “I want you to put that firearm to the President’s head, and I want you to pull the trigger and I want you to kill him.”

Chanlder said the president is “a liar among all liars. He’s a great deceiver. He’s the antichrist,” according to the affidavit.

The member of Congress’s representatives reportedly provided the FBI with “numerous recordings” of voicemails from Chandler, and expressed concerns about his “escalating calls for violence.”

Recordings included threats to Trump, the member of Congress and ICE, the affidavit says.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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