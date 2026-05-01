Woman shot alongside her best friend in Washington County speaks publicly for first time

WASHINGTON, Pa. — For the first time since she was shot and left for dead, Chelsie Estock is speaking publicly and sharing what she remembers from that night and the painful road to recovery since.

“I wish I could go back,” Estock said. “I would have never left that night.”

Investigators say in April 2024, Estock and her best friend, Annalaya Wilkerson, were driving around Washington County with two boys before stopping along Jolly School Road, where both girls were shot.

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Wilkerson was killed.

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Estock survived.

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“I was on the side of the road, left for dead,” Estock said. “The only reason I survived was because of that cop. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Since the shooting, Estock has undergone 19 surgeries.

Prosecutors say Karon Whitlock—who was in the car that night—was offered a plea deal of 3½ to 7½ years in prison in exchange for his cooperation.

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Outside the courthouse, Annalaya’s mother, Billie Dawson, said the deals in this case are not justice.

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“She wasn’t a woman—she was my baby,” Dawson said. “A kid. She didn’t even graduate yet… and here we are—and no justice either.”

Dawson traveled 900 miles to be there for the hearing, wearing a sweatshirt with the faces of the suspects in her daughter’s case.

“He didn’t help; he didn’t save them. He didn’t do anything,” she said. “Three and a half to seven and a half for conspiracy to murder…”

The gunman, 21-year-old Windale Barfield, has already been sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison after pleading guilty.

His 18-year-old brother, Anthony Barfield, also pleaded guilty to setting up the shooting.

Estock said she had hoped all three men would face the death penalty.

“Like she said—death… to suffer. I had to suffer,” Estock said.

For Dawson, the plea deals mean there will be no trial—and possibly no answers.

“I would like to know what happened. Why. Something,” she said. “Nobody is telling us anything.”

As both women continue to process what happened, they share the same message—Annalaya should not be forgotten.

“She mattered,” Dawson said.

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