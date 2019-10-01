0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/4-10/6)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend

Bethel Park

October has arrived, and if you're in for a good scare, this location in Bethel Park has you covered. Hundred Acres Manor is consistently rated as one of the best haunted attractions in the country! The manor has six different themed walk-through facilities and is guaranteed to terrify even the most seasoned haunted house lover. Check it all out here!

All weekend

Monessen

If that's not enough fright for you, head to Monessen and check out 'Castle Blood.' This location is actually housed in a 100-year-old funeral home, which makes it extra spooky. This walk-through haunt includes a theatrical performance that you get to participate in. The characters you will see rotate, so you won't get the same experience twice! Learn more at castleblood.com.

Saturday and Sunday

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

If haunted houses aren't really your thing, or you're looking for something the whole family will enjoy, Fall fests are popping up around the area. Seven Springs Mountain Resort is hosting Oktoberfest this weekend during the 35th annual Autumnfest celebration. Crafts, activities and more are on hand for the family to check out, but don't forget to take in the changing colors on the mountain! A full rundown of the event is right here.

Hello October 🎃



This weekend we are celebrating the arrival of October with OKTOBERFEST! 🍻🥨



Don't miss our Foggy Goggle Bonfire Party this Saturday at 8 pm! 🔥 https://t.co/WWu8igMUyQ pic.twitter.com/eeohjhyxfn — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 1, 2019

Saturday and Sunday

Shield's Farm – Delmont

Pumpkin might be the first food you think of when Autumn arrives, but apples really shine this time of year too! This weekend, the Apple 'N Arts Festival at Shield's Farm in Delmont is serving up all sorts of fun. Find out what there is to do at the festival, by clicking here.

Saturday, 10 AM

Rich-Mar Rotary - Mars

Mars, Pa. is also hosting a big apple festival this weekend. On Saturday, the Rich-Mar Rotary will host a day of shopping, food, games live entertainment, and much more. The event is free to attend, and the Rotary will be collecting socks for "Mission For Mars' to help those in need. Check out what's going on by clicking this link.

Saturday and Sunday

Various locations

A unique event is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend, and it will take you to places you might never visit! 'Doors Open Pittsburgh' is a non-profit that wants everyone to see and experience the Steel City's most beautiful buildings. It's a great way to step inside some of the city's landmarks, and learn a little history about the 'Burgh. A lot of locations will be available to check out, and you can find a complete list here.

Saturday, 3 PM

Carnegie Science Center

Drones are becoming more popular, and are used in many ways. Now, you can add 'movie maker' to the list. The 'Pittsburgh Drone Film Festival' will feature a series of short films all produced by local drone pilots on the massive screen inside the Rangos Giant Cinema. Ticekts are just under $10, with members getting in even cheaper. Learn more about the festival, and even submit your own work of art at carnegiesciencecenter.org.

All weekend

Heinz Hall

How about a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T with the P-S-O? The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hosting a series of tribute shows to honor the Queen of Soul! You'll hear powerhouse vocalists perform "Respect," "Think," "Natural Woman," and much more in this kick-off to the PNC Pops season. You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Saturday, 11 AM

Scott Park - Scott Township

Back to the fall festivals now, this time in Scott Township. Scott Park is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday. You can expect lots of polka, German dancing, lots of food and beer, and of course all sorts of children's activities spread up and down the hill. Learn more by clicking here.

All weekend

Simmons Farm - McMurray

Meantime, Simmons Farm in McMurray has multiple events to help you enjoy the season, like hay rides, pumpkin picking, live entertainment, seasonal food, a petting zoo - the list goes on and on. You can even go apple picking, flower picking, and much more. Just log on to simmonsfarm.com to see what's in store when you visit.

Saturday, 7 PM

Darlington Township Community Building

It's a unique festival, and it's popping up in Darlington this weekend. The story surrounds the tale of the "Pig Lady". It's a gruesome tale that you can learn more about here, but it's also a festival unlike any other you've been to. Head to the Darlington Township Community Building for an evening of ghost stories and spooky events.

