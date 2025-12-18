2 people shot in Carrick, person seen running away, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been shot in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, sources say.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm that first responders were called to the intersection of Brownsville Road and Linnview Avenue around 5:02 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital from there, dispatchers confirm.

Sources tell Channel 11 that a person in a red jacket was seen running away from the area.

Sources tell Channel 11 that a person in a red jacket was seen running away from the area.

