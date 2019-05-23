0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/24-5/26)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Friday through Sunday, various times – Meadows Racetrack & Casino

The annual Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival is taking over the Meadows Casino this weekend. At last check, nearly 50 food trucks were signed up for the event. Fireworks, wiener dog races, live entertainment are all part of the fun! The event is free and will run all weekend long.

Join us May 24 for our opening night of The Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival! With live harness racing, music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks and our annual Wiener Dog Races, there's something for everyone. https://t.co/OA3pS3fwDH



Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/9TtIcOpYEy — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) May 18, 2019

Friday through Sunday, various times – Heinz Hall

The award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" is considered a profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The musical won six Tony's for its run on Broadway, including best musical, best actor and featured actress. It also won a Grammy for best musical-theater album. The show is sold out through the box office, but at last check, StubHub had reasonably priced tickets for sale.

Dear Pittsburgh, won’t you be our neighbor? We’re settling into Heinz Hall thanks to @CulturalTrust and can’t wait to see everything your amazing city has to offer. Check out today's Instagram Story to find out what we’re most looking forward to. #DEHtour #YouWillBeFound pic.twitter.com/3mucow6zaH — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) May 21, 2019

Friday through Sunday, various times - PNC Park

It'll be a fireworks Friday night when the Dodgers get to town. The Buccos will be facing tough competition from the No. 1 team in the N-West. Last time they met up, the Dodgers swept the series. Saturday night's game comes with a complimentary camo cap. Then, bring your kids for free ice cream on Sunday.

A beautiful day to spend in the park.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/IZ2pmZQbg8 — Pirates (@Pirates) May 22, 2019

Friday through Sunday, various times - Wild Things Park, Washington

The Washington Wild Things are back at home again this weekend after their home opener last weekend. This time, they're taking on the Gateway Grizzlies out of Illinois. Friday night is Domestic Violence Awareness night. There will also be fireworks. Souvenir Saturday features a Memorial Day T-shirt for the first thousand fans. And on Sunday, kids eat free and the first 500 kids get a free baseball.

It's here 🤩 Our '19 Promo Schedule complete and loaded #ForTheFans!



9 Firework Nights

9 Giveaways

Kids Eat Free Sundays

$1 🍺, $1 🌭

Appearances by @Dat_Dude_Nix @JaySam1k & @armdog

40' 📺 won every Weds

Whole lotta fun, whole lotta winnin'



📖: https://t.co/uZefGv6kLi pic.twitter.com/1OowZjYu3J — Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) March 15, 2019

Friday through Sunday, 7 p.m.

This creepy tour will take you on a spine-tingling journey through one of America's most haunted cities. The tour starts at the City-County building and runs about an hour and twenty minutes. If you want to learn about Western Pennsylvania's creepy history and hear ghost stories that will make your skin break out in goosebumps, this tour is for you. Click here for ticket information.

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - Allegheny Commons Park West

The festival is filled with fun, happiness and an opportunity to create great memories you'll always cherish. You can enjoy food from food trucks, live music and other fun activities. Then later in the evening, you will be able to design your floating lantern. The lantern launch is from 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the event.

We are sharing some of our best tips for having a great Water Lantern Festival experience.



Tip #1: Show up when the gates open. There won't be a big crowd to deal with and you'll get some prime real estate for the lantern launch. — Water Lantern Festival (@OWwaterlantern) May 21, 2019

Sunday 8 p.m. - Benedum Center

Grab a friend and take them to church! Well, actually, take them to the Benedum Center to catch Hozier. The Irish singer and songwriter will be in town to promote his new album "Wasteland, Baby." He's topped the charts in 12 countries and puts on a great live performance. The show is sold out at the box office, so check Stubhub or another third-party vendor if you want to go.

Saturday 7 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds are back in town and taking on Charlotte Independence at Highmark Stadium. The matchup is sure to be a good one.

Come tailgate with us this Saturday!@PittsburghMoes is hosting a tailgate before the game! Taco bar, drinks, & games get started at 5PM! COME JOIN us and get your 🎟 from the link below ⬇️



🎟 https://t.co/VBoY3bzwfE pic.twitter.com/uUYWM9OnvZ — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) May 22, 2019

Friday and Saturday, various times - Byham Theater

It's a day of moving ballet performances at the Byham Theater this weekend. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theater is putting on the school spring performance. It feature classical and contemporary works with over 200 of the school's students and preprofessional divisions.

Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. - Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

The only thing better than the pool on Memorial Day weekend? How about an air show in Westmoreland County. Everything from older planes to modern-day aircraft will be there. Pilots from all over will be showing off their incredible skills, including the Royal Canadian Air Force snowbirds.

All Weekend - Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Need to get away for the long weekend? Seven Springs has activities all weekend including a country music legends tribute concert and a fireworks show! This is a weekend for all ages too, with the Kids Mud on the Mountain race Saturday.

Don't miss the Zambelli Fireworks show on Saturday May 25 following the Country Legends Tribute Concert! Fireworks will start at approximately 9:45 pm.



🎶 Free concert ticket for active and retired military!



Full Memorial Day Weekend Event Schedule: https://t.co/nLmhAbWg9M pic.twitter.com/RstlmJzGz1 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) May 22, 2019

