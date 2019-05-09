0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/10-5/12)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday & Sunday, noon – Pittsburgh Playhouse

Do you have what it takes to be a video game champion? Whether your preference is for Super Smash Brothers, NBA 2K or NHL 2K, you’ll have the chance to prove yourself this weekend. Entry fees range from $10-$10 depending on the game, and the winner of each tournament will walk away with $1,500. If you’re just looking to watch, spectator tickets can be purchased for $5.

Various times – Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

The Children’s Museum’s new lab is designed for kids 10 and older, and it gives them something special. In the lab, which just opened last month, older kids can get to work creating furniture, designing apps, climbing a massive three-story sculpture and doing much more.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – Phipps Conservatory

It’s never a bad weekend to head to Phipps, but this weekend the conservatory is celebrating the work of one of the world’s most influential artists. Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s dramatic landscape and still-life paintings, the historic glass house at Phipps has been transformed. Plus, now that the weather is nice, it’s the perfect chance to enjoy the outdoor gardens.

Friday, 8 p.m. & Sunday 2:30 p.m. – Heinz Hall

Norwegian violin sensation Vilde Frang will be back in Pittsburgh, and this time she’s performing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. The concert will also include two vocalists performing Mahler’s “Song of the Earth.”

Various times – Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Is there a certain animal at the zoo you’ve been dying to see up close? Shadowing a zookeeper provides the perfect opportunity. During these private tours, you can go behind the glass to meet giant anteaters, sea lions, the red panda and more while learning about conservation and what makes these species unique. Tours are offered multiple times throughout the day. Everyone in the group needs to be at least 8 years old, and wearing closed-toe shoes are encouraged.

Various times – Benedum Center

A timeless classic is coming to the Benedum Center this weekend, and it’s not one you’ll want to sleep on. Even if you know the story, seeing it performed by the Pittsburgh Ballet and Orchestra brings it to another level. All of your favorite characters will be there, including Princess Aurora, Prince Desire and Puss-in-Boots.

Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. – National Aviary

Gather your flock and head to the National Aviary for an in-depth look at some impressive birds. The whole family will get to check out birds of prey, and learn how and why they migrate. You'll also learn what role they play in our ecosystem. There are even crafts for the kids!

Saturday, 7 a.m. – Stage AE

Make a difference one step at a time with the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community. Last year, the walk raised a record-breaking $1.5 million for the participating health and human services agencies. The event kicks off at 7 a.m., and the walk itself is scheduled for 8 a.m.

All weekend - Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

Bust out your conductor’s hat and cart the kids down to Washington for a visit with Daniel Tiger at the Trolley Museum. The kids will be able to take pictures and ride trolleys with the beloved character from "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood."

Saturday, 9 p.m. – Jergel's Rhythym Grille, Warrendale

Do you want to rock ‘n' roll all night? Well, you can this weekend! Load up on the hairspray and find your favorite jean jacket to catch a night of entertainment from cover band Totally ‘80s. Bring the whole crew for a night of big hair, crazy fashion and your favorite throwback songs.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - North Park Boat House

This pet-friendly 5K walk and fun run is a great way to spend a May Saturday morning. Registration is free, and so are skin screenings from Dr. Laura Ferris of UPMC. 100% of net proceeds will support the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s melanoma program and melanoma tissue bank, benefitting those impacted by melanoma locally, regionally and nationally! Steelers great and melanoma survivor Rocky Bleier is an honorary guest.

