Detroit Lions fan denies using slur against DK Metcalf during game

DETROIT — A statement from the attorney of a man involved in an incident with Pittsburgh Steeler DK Metcalf has denied using any slurs against the athlete.

A statement released by Head Murphy Law identifies the fan whom Metcalf was seen taking a swipe at during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday evening as Ryan Kennedy.

The statement says allegations have been made saying Kennedy used slurs or profanities against Metcalf.

“Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the “N-word,” the “C-word,” or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident,” the statement said in part.

The statement also denies that Kennedy has said anything similar to Metcalf or other players in the past.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Kennedy and Metcalf have had a history, with the athlete reporting him to Seahawks security last year.

Head Murphy Law said Kennedy fears for his and his family’s safety and added that Kennedy will not provide further comment at this time.

Reports say the NFL is reviewing the incident.

