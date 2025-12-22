Body ‘believed to be’ missing Armstrong County man found, officials say

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of a person missing from Armstrong County has been located and a water recovery effort is underway, officials say.

The Manor Township Police Department has been looking for Cory Dominic Cook, 31, since Friday.

On Monday evening, they said crews had found a person “believed to be” Cook in the water near Rails to Trails at around 5:45 p.m.

Water recovery efforts began at 6:00 p.m.

Rails to Trails is closed to all foot and vehicle traffic while recovery work is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

