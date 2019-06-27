0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/28-6/30)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Starts Friday at 9 a.m. – Butler County Fair Ground

The largest fair in western Pennsylvania starts this weekend, and many consider it to be the best in the country. The Big Butler Fair starts Friday and lasts for nine days. This weekend's events include harness racing, carnival games, bull riding and a school bus demolition derby.

Saturday, Noon & 6:30 p.m. - PNC Park

What’s better than enjoying one of the best views in Pittsburgh while sampling a variety of adult beverages? That’s the proposal of the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival. There are two sessions to check out, one from noon until 4:30 p.m. and one from 6:30 until 11 p.m. Attendees will get unlimited samples from more than 100 different drinks. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Jaycees Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Sunday, 7 a.m. – Stage AE

Nothing says Pennsylvania like Yuengling beer, and this weekend, you can celebrate the oldest brewery in the country while enjoying a run through Pittsburgh. After the race, the beer will flow at an after party featuring Yuengling Golden Pilsner, music and more until 3 p.m. Advance registration is required.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Various locations

Looking for something a little more leisurely? This weekend is the first OpenStreetsPGH of the summer, and it’s sure to be a blast. Streets from Downtown through the Strip District and in Lawrenceville will be closed to vehicles so you can walk or ride along them. Many local businesses including fitness workshops and restaurants are getting involved.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Keybank Pavillion

If you’re a country music fan, then it’s no secret that the Zac Brown Band is kind of a big deal, and many fans of top 40 and pop music will enjoy the show, too. Chart-topping hits include “Chicken Fried,” “Highway 20 Ride” and “Homegrown.” As of Tuesday night, tickets were still available for seats throughout the show, and any pair of tickets purchased online comes with a CD copy of the band’s upcoming album.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall

If you're looking for some American music of a different kind, a patriotic celebration will be filling the halls of Soldiers & Sailors. Gather up the whole family to enjoy the Americana Concert this weekend. You'll hear patriotic songs like the "Armed Forces Salute," "America the Beautiful," "Stars and Stripes Forever" and many more. Some big names will be performing at the concert including Kay Shakleton Williams, Andrew Fuller and Laura Fuller.

Saturday, 8 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

If you're looking to tickle your funny bone this weekend, then look no further than the DVE Comedy Fest. The evening of nonstop laughs is headlined by stand-up icon Bill Burr. The show features an array of special guests including Roy Wood Jr., Ian Bagg, Jessica Kirson, and Bill Crawford. It's hosted by Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell, who's known for playing the titular Mike on "Mike and Molly.”

Various times - Consol Energy Park, Washington, Pa.

The Pirates are out of town again this weekend, but a short drive to Washington will land you at a different ball park for some great baseball. The Wild Things host the Joliet Jammers this weekend. Friday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m. and concludes with fireworks. Saturday’s 5:35 p.m. game is “Baseball Fights Cancer” night, with the first 1,000 fans getting a Wild Things garden gnome. Sunday’s game is also at 5:35 p.m.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium

If the FIFA Women's World Cup has you craving even more soccer, then there's a stellar double header just for you this weekend under the lights of Highmark Stadium. With a single ticket, you get an exciting 7 p.m. match between our own Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the visiting Birmingham Legion F.C., and a chance to watch the Steel City World Cup Finals.

Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Carnegie Museum of Natural History

It's an evening of hands-on activities where you can find out if owls can actually deliver mail, meet live magical creatures and discover your own Patronus. Plus, there's a costume parade, so make sure you wear your best robe!

All Weekend – Rangos Giant Cinema

The force is strong this weekend at the Carnegie Science Center. A trio of films you may be familiar with is being screened all weekend at the Rangos Giant Cinema. At 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday you can catch "A New Hope." That’s followed by “The Empire Strikes Back” at 2 p.m. and “Return of the Jedi” at 5 p.m. Tickets for each film are just $10.

