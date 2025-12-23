Barber school student, recent high school graduate dies after crash in Leet Township

LEET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to the medical examiner, 19-year-old Bryce Goffart of Imperial was killed in a single vehicle accident on Camp Meeting Road just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Goffart graduated from West Allegheny this past spring. He was also attending the Barber School of Pittsburgh, following in the career path of his dad, Evan.

The school posted a statement on Instagram.

“The Barber School of Pittsburgh community is deeply saddened by the passing of Bryce Goffart, a student in our program. Bryce was a valued member of our school family, and his loss is felt by classmates, instructors, and staff alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for Bryce and his family, we ask that privacy be honored as they grieve. Support services and accommodations will be made available to students and staff who may be impacted by this loss. Bryce will be remembered as part of the Barber School of Pittsburgh community and he will not be forgotten.”

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with Goffart’s father, Evan, over Facebook on Tuesday.

“Not just saying it because he’s my son, but this kid was special and touched so many lives,” Goffart said. “It’s unreal seeing the movement that’s happening.”

There has been a lot of support for Goffart’s family since the crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $22,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Family friends write in the GoFundMe that money will be used for a celebration of life, time away from work to grieve, therapy and mental health support, and help for Bryce’s younger brother and sister.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Celebration bar, Banquet, and Grill in Imperial for anyone who’d like to attend.

