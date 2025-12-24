Mancini’s Bakery returns for 5th year with signature bread art, highlighting Eat’n Park commercial

PITTSBURGH — Mancini’s Bakery served up some holiday magic again this year with their signature break art.

According the bakery’s Facebook page, this year’s creation was to highlight the beloved Eat’n Park Christmas Star commercial.

Customers that visited the McKees Rocks location got to see the bread art in-person and take in all the nostalgia.

If you snapped a picture of the creation, make sure you tag Mancini’s Bakery on Facebook.

