0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/19-7/21)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore

Take one giant leap into fun at Carnegie Science Center's weekend celebration of the Moon Landing! Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the Moon, and discover the latest achievements in lunar science. Touch a real meteorite, explore hands-on educational activities, safely observe the Sun through solar telescopes, and enjoy presentations by special guest astronomers and the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh. Space Out! Astronomy Weekend will feature hands-on Earth and Space science activities developed by NASA and NISE, the National Informal Science Education network.

We are just 2 days away from the #Eagle touching down on the #Apollo50th anniversary at our Space Out! Astronomy Weekend celebration. 🤩 #SummerOfSpace #Apollo11



Celebrate with us this Saturday and Sunday: https://t.co/JwV5SDspRt



Sponsored by: @WISH997 pic.twitter.com/DEKxvsQAGu — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) July 18, 2019

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Through Sunday – Benedum Center, Downtown

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale, PETER PAN is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award®-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years! Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce tribe of Lost Boys, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," as well as a rousing story full of magic, warmth and adventure, PETER PAN is the perfect show for the child in all of us... who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

Saturday 7 p.m. – Highmark Stadium, Station Square

The 'Hounds face-off against their USL rival that will have ramifications on the October playoffs. Come out and watch the USL action in one of Pittsburgh most beautiful views and enjoy $1 domestic beer happy hour from gates opening to game-time. Get your tickets here.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the game.

Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Schenley Park, Oakland

If you haven’t experienced vintage street racing, this signature event of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix should be on your bucket list. Nearly 200,000 spectators fill the golf course and surrounding Schenley Park streets to experience car shows and vintage racing honoring that of the origins of sports car road racing in the 40’s and 50’s at Watkins Glen and Elkhart Lake.

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. – Hartwood Acres, Allison Park

Kurt Vile with special guest Cate Le Bon brings the Bottle It In Tour to Pittsburgh.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the show.

Saturday 6 p.m. – Stage AE on the North Shore

The Summer Gods Tour comes to Pittsburgh this weekend!

Suncreen? Bring it! Lotion only, no aerosol!

Water? See above FAQ. You can refill for free.

Shade? The indoor club area will be open & air conditioned.

Bag policy? Attached!

If you think you feel overheated, don't wait! Go get some water immediately. — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) July 18, 2019

Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. -- Main Street, Saxonburg

The Saxonburg Carnival runs through Saturday. There's food, rides and fun for the whole family!

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head out.

Friday through Sunday, Harrison Avenue in Somerset

Arts, crafts, entertainment and festival foods are part of Somerfest 2019. There's also live music and a parade, so make sure you check the full schedule ahead of time.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Woodville Plantation, Bridgeville

Join us this year at our first market fair! Experience the the time of the Whiskey Rebellion with sutlers, entertainment, a reenactment of the Battle of Bower Hill and more.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Franklin Avenue, Wilkinsburg

Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo, is returning to the Pittsburgh area for the 5th time on July 20th and 21st 2019. The best extreme pogo stick athletes from across the world are coming to Wilkinsburg to throw down huge tricks and flips several feet in the air and compete for world titles in Big Air, Tech, High Jump and Best Trick, as well as to break several Guinness World Records. For younger pogoers there is a 15 and Under Bounce Off competition that is free to enter, competitors will vie to see who can bounce the longest, with the winner getting a free pogo stick!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Apollo

The Apollo Area Historical Society was formed to bring together those people interested in the history of the Apollo Area. The group is hosting a Moon Landing Celebration with games and activities throughout the day in Owens Grove and the Football Field parking lot, in addition to the scheduled events.



We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.