0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (9/20-9/22)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. - Mount Washington

It's a block party with the best view of the city! The "Party on the Mount" kicks off Saturday afternoon on Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington. This is the third year for the event, featuring fun for the whole family. Food trucks, live bands, dunking booths and face painters are just some things you can enjoy. Tickets are $5 - $10 dollars, and can be found by clicking here.

Finleyville; Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Tarentum; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Look! Up in the sky! It's not a superhero, but the entire universe! The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh is hosting several "Star Parties" at Mingo Creek Park Observatory (in Washington County) and Wagman Observatory (in Allegheny County) this weekend. You can bring your own telescope, a pair of binoculars, or just use your eyes. AAAP members will be happy to answer any questions you have about the stars (and planets). The events are free, but there are some rules to follow if you plan to attend. Learn all about it here.

Saturday & Sunday - Kennywood

Nothing says "Pittsburgh" like pierogis and beer, and this weekend, Kennywood is serving up both! Saturday, the park is hosting "Brews in the Park" for the beer lovers 21 and older, and on Sunday, it's all about pierogis for the whole family! Get your tickets to one (or both) events at kennywood.com.

Saturday, Session 1: 12:30 p.m., Session 2: 5:30 p.m. - Highmark Stadium

Mac and cheese is the dinner of choice for a lot of Pittsburghers too, and Highmark Stadium is the place to feast on some of the best mac and cheese the city has to offer. More than 30 types of cheesy goodness will be on hand for you to try out, as well as beer, and live bands to check out. There are different types of tickets to purchase, and they can be found here.

All weekend - Evans City

Autumn officially begins on Monday, September 23, but you can start the celebration a little early in Evans City. The party happens all weekend in the Butler County borough. Learn even more about this fall event at visitbutlercounty.com.

Saturday & Sunday - Whispering Pines Farm

Located in the countryside of Cabot, Pennsylvania, Whispering Pines Farm invites you to the "Festival In The Woods". This family-friendly event features demonstrations from dozens of artisans, covering blacksmithing, brewing, antiques and many more. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 and will end at 5 p.m. The festival will continue at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 22 and will end at 5 p.m. A Chinese auction is available, and all proceeds will benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc. Learn more here.

All weekend - Steel City Improv Theater

Everyone likes to laugh, and this festival with have you in stitches all weekend long. The Steel City Improv Festival takes place at the theater in Pittsburgh. T he festival will attract over 150 performers from around the country and Canada. You don't want to miss out on this one! There are various locations and times, so find it all here.

All weekend - August Wilson Center

It's also a weekend of music in downtown, as the Highmark Blues and Heritage Festival comes to town. It runs all weekend long, and f ree outdoor performances will happen on Liberty Avenue on Saturday. The festival will also have performances at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Learn more at aacc-awc.org.

Friday, 8 p.m. & Sunday, 2:30 p.m. - Heinz Hall

The arrival of Fall means a lot of things are about to happen, and that includes the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's about to kick off a new season! Opening weekend will include some incredible performances that you can't miss out on! Tickets can be found at pittsburghsymphony,org.

Friday, 8 p.m. - Carnegie Music Hall

A dragon will take the stage at Carnegie Music Hall this weekend, but it's not just any dragon. Piff The Magic Dragon will entertain crowds with magic and fun Friday night. Piff has more than 100 million online views, and has sold out shows across the US and Canada. He also has a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip, but he's taking a break, and coming to the Steel City. Joined by Mr Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, the dynamic duo have performed all over the world. Get your tickets to this crazy show here.

Friday, 6 p.m. - The National Aviary

Ladies (and gentlemen, too!) are welcome for an evening of food, drinks, beautiful birds to see up close, and indulgent offerings from all sorts of vendors. There are also a ton of great prizs to win. You do have to be 21 or older, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the National Aviary's conservation, education, and animal care initiatives. Aviary.org is where you can snag your tickets.

