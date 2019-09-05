0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (9/6-9/8)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend - The Lots At Sandcastle

It's a celebration of all things Irish in Pittsburgh this weekend! Find your best green shirt and head to the Lots at Sandcastle for all sorts of events that will have you doing your favorite Irish jig. You'll be able to enjoy all kinds of food, music and of course, beer. St.Patrick's Day is still six months away, but you can celebrate your Irish pride Friday through Sunday.

All weekend - New Centerville

You can take a trip back in time this weekend at the Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee. For more than 60 years, the Jubilee has showcased the early machines of agricultural life - from early steam engines to horse-powered machines. But there's more to this event than just machinery. The whole family will also be able to enjoy contests and demonstrations, as well as some home-cooked food and live music. It all happens in New Centerville and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8.

Saturday and Sunday - Saxonburg

The Saxonburg Festival of the Arts is fun for the whole family. This weekend event shows off some of the area's best performing and visual arts. It's a culturally enriched weekend of art appreciation presented by the Saxonburg Historical & Restoration Commission.

All weekend - Benedum Center

You know the story, you've seen the movies, now enjoy one of Broadway's biggest and most awarded musicals of all time... The Lion King! Incredible costumes and music take over the stage at The Benedum Center all weekend long.

Sunday, 1 PM - 4 PM - Alameda Waterpark

On Sunday, furry friends can cool off just like their humans do! The Alameda Waterpark will open its door for the Dog Paddle Pool 'Paw'ty. This canine-only swim is perfect for any dogs. In case you were wondering, lifeguards will be on duty, and play stations will be available for your pooch to frolic in. Also, 50% of the proceeds will go to the Butler County Humane Society, so you'll be helping animals in need at the same time!

Saturday, 11 AM - 6 PM - Moon Park

Find your magic wands and head to Moon Park this weekend for a celebration of all things 'Happy Potter'. The annual Wizarding Festival will feature everything Potter, from crafts and games, to even some Quidditch matches. Of course, there will also be costume contests and trivia.

Saturday and Sunday - Cooper's Lake Campground, Slippery Rock

Some extreme races are coming to Butler County this weekend. The Pittsburgh Mud Run happens just a short drive out of the city and will have you climbing over all kinds of obstacles and pushing yourself to the limit. There are multiple races to check out on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday - PPG Paints Arena

Saturday - Fitzgerald Field House

If those extreme races are just not your thing, you can always check out the ChampYinz Volleyball Invitational. Duquesne, Pitt, Ohio State and Green Bay will face off in the event, which promises to be an explosive two days of volleyball action.

Friday, 6 PM - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Party animals are meeting up with real animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo this weekend to celebrate fall. ZooBrew: Oktoberfest will host carious breweries serving up their best creations. It wouldn't be a trip to the zoo without some close-up encounters and events that any animal will enjoy. This event is for patrons 21 and older.

All weekend - Somerset Historical Center

It's another trip back in time at the Somerset Historical Center as Mountain Craft Days returns for another year. See the times of old, and how early settlers made their livelihood, and enjoy learning about their way of life. It's an event the whole family will love!

Weekends through September - West Newton

Adventure awaits at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival! Wander through the village enjoying medieval artisans and tantalizing treats. Performances include tightrope walking, dancing, sword duels and jousting.

