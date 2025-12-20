Pittsburgh police searching for missing 83-year-old woman with dementia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Desiree Yates was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Inwood Street in Homewood West, police say. Yates has dementia and Alzheimer’s and may need medical help.

Yates is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having gray hair and dark brown eyes. She is not wearing her dentures.

When last seen, Yates was wearing a gray sweatsuit, black boots and a blue baseball cap with sparkles.

Police have deployed drones in the area and requested bloodhounds to help with the search. The Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group is also assisting.

Anyone with information about Yates’ location is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene as the search continues. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group