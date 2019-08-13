It's good to be king – but it's even better to win tickets to an upcoming performance of Disney's The Lion King in Pittsburgh.
The winner of our contest will win four tickets to the Wednesday, September 4 performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center.
The contest will run from 9 a.m. on August 14 through 9 a.m. on August 28.
Only one winner will be chosen.
CLICK HERE to enter and read the official contest rules.
Disney's The Lion King is part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.
No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Winners must be 18 years or older.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}