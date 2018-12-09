NEW YORK - "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa isn't afraid to boogie down.
The self-described Saturday Night Live "super-nerd" delighted fans on the comedy show this week, kicking off his hosting gig with a hilarious musical moment.
TRENDING NOW:
- More blood pressure medication recalled due to possible cancer risk
- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter defends song
- Alcohol, weather believed to be factors in fatal crash, police say
- VIDEO: Escaped child killer gone 45 years makes U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
After a pink-clad Momoa introduced himself ("I am so muscular to be hosting 'Saturday Night Huge'") and wowed a lovestruck Aidy Bryant by opening a pickle jar, cast members Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd tried to convince him that Parliament's 1978 hit "Aqua Boogie" would make a great "Aquaman" theme song.
Although Momoa seemed unconvinced, that didn't stop him from singing the tune and showing off some dance moves.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}