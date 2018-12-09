  • 'SNL': Watch Jason Momoa sing, dance to 'Aqua Boogie' on 'Saturday Night Live'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa isn't afraid to boogie down.

    The self-described Saturday Night Live "super-nerd" delighted fans on the comedy show this week, kicking off his hosting gig with a hilarious musical moment.

    After a pink-clad Momoa introduced himself ("I am so muscular to be hosting 'Saturday Night Huge'") and wowed a lovestruck Aidy Bryant by opening a pickle jar, cast members Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd tried to convince him that Parliament's 1978 hit "Aqua Boogie" would make a great "Aquaman" theme song.

    Although Momoa seemed unconvinced, that didn't stop him from singing the tune and showing off some dance moves. 

     

     

     
     

