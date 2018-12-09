Alcohol, weather believed to be factors in fatal crash, police say

BALDWIN, Pa. - A woman is dead after an accident in Baldwin on Saturday night.
Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the intersection of Streets Run and Whitehall Prospect roads around 8 p.m. for a crash.
The at-fault driver, a 59-year-old woman, was driving a Cadillac eastbound on Whitehall Prospect Road when she lost control and crossed the center line, striking a Jeep, according to police.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Chryse Heuler.
The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old man, and three children in the car ages 12, 9 and 1 were all transported to a hospital, according to police. They were treated and released.
Police said the driver of the Jeep saw the Cadillac approaching and was able to take evasive action.
Alcohol and weather are believed to have contributed to the at-fault driver's actions, police said.
Police are still investigating.
