'American Ninja Warrior:' Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Dazzled by 'Jurassic World Night' Set

"American Ninja" warriors will be dodging life-size dinosaurs at every turn Wednesday night on Channel 11.
But dinosaurs aren’t the only ones invading the show: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will make special appearances.
A preview clip given to "See & Be Seen" shows Pratt and Howard walking onto the course in Los Angeles with their heads turned up in amazement.
“[The set] is BEAU-TI-FUL,” host Akbar Ghajabiamila exclaimed in an interview with NBC. “I wish I was competing!”
Ninjas will face big dinosaurs and challenging new obstacles, all to the tune of the "Jurassic World" theme song. It’s what you should expect when a blockbuster movie meets a blockbuster TV show.
But the big question is: will Pratt take on the course?
“Me?...I would win the whole thing, obviously.” Pratt joked in a preview clip, and then quickly added, “but I couldn’t do that for contractual reasons."
Find out who will survive the course Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WPXI.
It's time to knock this course into extinction!🦖
Get ready for #AmericanNinjaWarrior: Jurassic World Night TOMORROW 8/7c on @nbc.🦕 pic.twitter.com/dYJRhuXtgp— Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 5, 2018
Related Headlines
-
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}