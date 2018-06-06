  • 'American Ninja Warrior:' Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Dazzled by 'Jurassic World Night' Set

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    "American Ninja" warriors will be dodging life-size dinosaurs at every turn Wednesday night on Channel 11.

    But dinosaurs aren’t the only ones invading the show: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will make special appearances.

    A preview clip given to "See & Be Seen" shows Pratt and Howard walking onto the course in Los Angeles with their heads turned up in amazement. 

    “[The set] is BEAU-TI-FUL,” host Akbar Ghajabiamila exclaimed in an interview with NBC. “I wish I was competing!”

    Ninjas will face big dinosaurs and challenging new obstacles, all to the tune of the "Jurassic World" theme song. It’s what you should expect when a blockbuster movie meets a blockbuster TV show.

    But the big question is: will Pratt take on the course? 

    “Me?...I would win the whole thing, obviously.” Pratt joked in a preview clip, and then quickly added, “but I couldn’t do that for contractual reasons."

    Find out who will survive the course Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WPXI. 

