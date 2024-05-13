Finleyville family recalls moment tornado destroys their home during child’s birthday party

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — Joyce and Gene Abel were throwing a birthday party for their 4-year-old granddaughter, Thea, on Saturday and said they didn’t see or hear a confirmed EF-2 tornado coming.

Gene was outside at the time with his son and held onto the railing of his deck for dear life while other family and friends took cover in the basement. He said it was an intense 30 seconds as the wind swept his feet up from under him. Fortunately, everyone is okay, but the family home is likely a total loss.

Coming up on 11 News at 6, Amy Hudak explains why this is just one of the many challenges this Finleyville family is facing that has them saying when it rains, it pours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group