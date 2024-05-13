Woman gives birth at Westmoreland County restaurant on Mother’s Day Weekend

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This Mother’s Day Weekend is one many families in Westmoreland County won’t forget after helping a woman give birth at New City Buffet on Saturday.

“I couldn’t even imagine giving birth in a restaurant, that’s for sure,” said Destiny Nelson, who was at the buffet having dinner with her family on Saturday evening.

While eating, another woman came to Nelson’s table and said someone’s water had broken in the bathroom and asked if she could help.

“I just figured we were going to help her breathe through her contractions until the ambulance arrived, but the baby had other plans,” Nelson said.

The woman in labor was Lynsday Platt.

She was at the buffet for an early Mother’s Day dinner with her fiance and son.

When her water broke, her fiance called 911 dispatchers for help.

He then handed the phone to Nelson so he could help Platt with breathing.

“I was timing her contractions and they were less than 30 seconds apart, so we knew the baby was coming,” Nelson said. “Dispatch said we needed to prep for the delivery.”

Employees at the buffet got clean towels, another woman ran to her car to get blankets, and they took Platt to a private section of the dining room.

“Luckily at the moment the room was empty, there was nobody sitting here, so we pushed all the tables back so she could have an open area, whatever she needed at the moment,” said Jerry Chen, manager of the New City Buffet.

Within 10 minutes, the baby was born.

“I started to panic a little bit because she wasn’t breathing, she was blue,” Nelson said. “Then, as soon as that first cry let out, you could just see all the color come back to me and I started tearing up. It was definitely the most beautiful experience I ever witnessed.”

EMTs got to the buffet moments after the baby was born.

Nelson showed Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek a picture Platt sent of her baby girl. Nelson said she can’t believe how strong Platt was during the whole delivery.

“Her [sic] and the baby are both doing fantastic,” Nelson said. “I definitely wouldn’t have been able to have the strength she had that day, that’s for sure.”

“[It was] definitely a crazy day, but at the end we’re just happy mom and the baby is okay,” Chen said.

Nelson said she’s so proud of the other women who stepped in to help Platt, saying it restored her faith in humanity

“It’s definitely a Mother’s Day that everyone who was here who witnessed it will never forget.”

