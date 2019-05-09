'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' first look: Hitchcock reveals his vote for best day of the year

Get ready, because Thursday night's episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is all smiles, music and fun.
Until Terry steps in.
In this exclusive clip from NBC, Hitchcock reveals his pick for the greatest day of the year, which is quickly squashed by a stressed-out Terry.
In order to distract Terry from the stress of his upcoming lieutenant’s exam, Jake, Holt and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo.
