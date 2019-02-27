'Chicago Fire' sneak peek: Mathew Casey finds his life in peril

"Chicago Fire" is about to heat up Wednesday night when one of Firehouse 51's best gets trapped in a life-or-death situation that will leave you on the edge of the couch!
In this exclusive clip sent from NBC, Lt. Casey and the crew show up to an emergency call with what appears to be no emergency.
As the rest of the fire crew moves out, Casey takes one more look at the scene before the situation takes an unexpected turn.
How is Casey going get himself out of this one?
Don't miss "Chicago Fire's" newest episode, "Fault in Him." As this situation continues to escalate, Firehouse 51 gears up for a surprise performance evaluation and Brett is met with personal challenges of her own.
It all starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11 following a new "Chicago Med."
Then, stick around for an all-new "Chicago PD" as they look into forgotten cases to try to stop a serial killer.
