'Chicago Fire' sneak peek: Surprise stowaway heats things up at Firehouse 51

Hang on to your seats because "One Chicago" is back in action Wednesday night with all new episodes of "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago PD."
"Chicago Fire" is coming in full force as a storm wreaks havoc on Chicago and Firehouse 51 and knocks the power out.
As if things couldn't get worse, the team discovers a stowaway who is about to bring a whole other set of problems.
In this exclusive clip sent from NBC, Lt. Christopher Herrmann gets back from a call that has Mouch worried after reports of gunshots were reported close to the fire.
Little do they know, a young boy with a whole other story is stowed away in the truck.
What is he hiding from?
Watch this thrilling new "Chicago Fire" as the station works together to uncover who he belongs to and why he ended up there, Wednesday at 9 p.m. following "Chicago Med."
Then stick around for a "Chicago PD" that will leave you Speechless at 10 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
