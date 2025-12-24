Cranberry Township mechanic charged in connection with 2 more cases

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local mechanic already facing a slew of charges is in even more trouble.

Keith Smith owns Oilology in Cranberry Township.

He’s already accused of loaning out customer cars and taking money for repairs he never made.

On Tuesday, police charged him in connection with two more cases.

That brings the total number of cases to eight.

Smith is currently out on bond.

Before this year’s investigation started, he was hit with similar charges in 2023, too.

