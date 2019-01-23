'Chicago PD' first look: Is Halstead's past setting team up for trouble?

Will it be justice or payback for one detective in Wednesday's "Chicago PD?"
In the newest titled "Outrage," the Chicago Police Department crosses paths with a dangerous criminal recently released from prison because of a "wrongful conviction" error, but that's only the start of it.
Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) has a history with the man that could threaten their ability to put him back in prison.
In this exclusive clip sent from NBC, Halstead makes it clear that he wants justice to be served and to bring this convict down for good. But how far is too far?
Watch to see if this dangerous case can be cracked in Wednesday's new "Chicago PD," at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
