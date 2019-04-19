'Dog show done differently' host, John O'hurley dishes on 'Beverly Hills Dog Show'

NBC combines the star power of Hollywood and the canine world for the third annual "Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina."
The show is like no other, and according to host John O'Hurley, it is truly "a dog show done differently."
"See and Be Seen's" Nicole Jelinek sat down with O'Hurley who, took us behind the scenes of the two-hour show.
O'Hurley also talked exclusively about celebrity guests, which breeds surprise him most and the best parts of hosting this event.
Don't miss the dog show and all of its glory Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}