'Home Sweet Home' week returns to 'Wheel of Fortune'

    It's "Home Sweet Home" week on "Wheel of Fortune" and for the second year in a row a lucky viewer will get a chance to win a new home.

    The popular TV game show is partnering with Latitude Margaritaville and Minto Communities to give away a new home valued at $350,000 at Latitude Margaritaville, a 55 and older community. 

    Last year's winner was Michael Corbett, formerly from Dayton, Ohio. 

