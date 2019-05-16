'Law & Order: SVU' Finale: Liv faces most powerful criminal yet, Peter Stone says goodbye

The "Law & Order: SVU" finale is one that will leave everyone speechless as Olivia Benson and the squad come face-to-face with the most powerful criminal yet, but how can you stop someone with that much power?
The episode, titled "End Game,” goes back to a storyline introduced in previous episodes with a case centered on antagonist Rob Miller, who can't seem to be stopped.
After being released from custody, Miller has quickly jumped back into wicked scheming, and Benson and D.A. Peter Stone are determined to put him back behind bars.
In this exclusive clip sent to "See and Be Seen" from NBC, we see just how evil Miller is and how far he will go to keep any witness quiet.
Despite having only circumstantial evidence, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes the case to court to help Liv and the team before Miller can destroy more lives, but will they get the testimony the need before Miller can strike again?
Another twist in this highly anticipated episode is how Stone will exit the show.
Winchester confirmed earlier this year that he will not be returning to the show for a season 21, leaving people wondering if this case will play a part in his exit or if it will be a quiet send-off.
Watch the drama unfold in this chilling "Law & Order: SVU" season finale at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
