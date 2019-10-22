'New Amsterdam' sneak peek: case hits close to home for Dr. Sharpe

Dr. Helen Shape and Dr. Max Goodwin are ready to team up to tackle a case hitting close to home for Sharpe on "New Amsterdam."
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Sharpe fuming over a policy change against surrogacy that is stopping her cancer patient from having a baby.
Will they figure out a way to help, or will Sharpe's emotions get in the way?
Season 1 revealed Sharpe desperately wants children, but her biological clock is ticking faster than normal.
Then, Sharpe came close to adopting a new-born patient who was brought in addicted to opioids, but the cards were stacked against her when the father of the baby stepped in to care for the baby -- leaving her want for a baby more real than ever.
Find out how things play out tonight in an all-new episode of "New Amsterdam" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
