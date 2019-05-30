'The Voice' is coming to Pittsburgh to hold some private auditions!

Are you a Pittsburgher who thinks you have what it takes to be the next winner of “The Voice"?
If you answered yes, warm up those vocals because the casting team is coming to Pittsburgh for some exclusive auditions on June 19.
Here’s what you need to do:
Go to NBCtheVoice.com and submit a performance link of you singing.
Show them you have what it takes to turn one of these chairs! If you are selected for these exclusive auditions in Pittsburgh a casting representative will contact you.
Another option for local vocalists is to attend one of three open-call auditions in Chicago on June 22, Los Angeles on June 29 and Atlanta on July 27.
To be eligible for the competition, you must be a U.S. citizen and at least 13 years old. More registration information can be found on the official website for "The Voice."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}