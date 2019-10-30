18th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina

The Thanksgiving Day Dog Show is returning for its 18th year!
NBC is broadcasting this year's National Dog Show Presented by Purina on Nov. 28 at noon..
The fan favorite holiday special will be co-hosted by author and Broadway star John O'Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei, with NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo and U.S. Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir reporting behind-the-scenes action from inside the show.
This year, the show will include 193 recognized breeds, adding the Azawakh hound into the mix.
Pet lovers are encouraged to share their photos and videos of their furry best friends for a chance to be featured during the show. Use the hashtag #DogThanking and tag @Purina in your post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
