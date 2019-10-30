  • Family, friends gather to remember father killed in highway shooting

    PITTSBURGH - It's only been a few days since Richard Littlejohn Jr. was involved in a car chase and shooting, but his family and friends pushing through the pain of loss and remembering his life.

    Littlejohn was leaving a gender reveal party Sunday night with his two children in the car when the two suspects allegedly followed him.

    While driving on Route 30, the suspects allegedly shot at Littlejohn's car, hitting him and causing him to crash into their car and another vehicle.

    Wednesday night, family members and friends gathered in the Hill District where Littlejohn was a football coach, to pray and share their memories of him.

