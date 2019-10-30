PITTSBURGH - It's only been a few days since Richard Littlejohn Jr. was involved in a car chase and shooting, but his family and friends pushing through the pain of loss and remembering his life.
Littlejohn was leaving a gender reveal party Sunday night with his two children in the car when the two suspects allegedly followed him.
>>PREVIOUS: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting leads to deadly crash on Route 30
While driving on Route 30, the suspects allegedly shot at Littlejohn's car, hitting him and causing him to crash into their car and another vehicle.
Wednesday night, family members and friends gathered in the Hill District where Littlejohn was a football coach, to pray and share their memories of him.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Littlejohn's mother and 10-year-old son talk only to Channel 11's Amy Hudak about what his loss means to the family.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in Western PA
- Charges against Steelers' Anthony Chickillo withdrawn in alleged assault of his girlfriend
- More than 150 animals being rescued from 2 local homes, church building
- VIDEO: Police searching for convicted sex offender accused of assaulting teen girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}