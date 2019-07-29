PITTSBURGH - Actress Viola Davis is back in Pittsburgh for a new film and it appears the actress has made a stop at Kennywood to ride the park's latest attraction.
Davis tweeted Monday that she was among a group who took a ride on the Steel Curtain.
Sweating at @Kenny_Kangaroo after the awesome Steel Curtain ride— Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 28, 2019
😜❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/0wAZc7IqQ3
From the looks of it, they enjoyed their ride.
Davis is in Pittsburgh to star in a Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The Denzel Washington-produced adaptation of August Wilson's play will also star Chadwick Boseman.
We’re thrilled to announce Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman, begins filming next month! The Denzel Washington-produced, George C. Wolfe-directed adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning play follows the woman dubbed the “Mother of the Blues.” pic.twitter.com/LXjB7IiY0Y— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) June 19, 2019
