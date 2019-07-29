  • Actress Viola Davis takes break from shooting film to ride Kennywood's Steel Curtain

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Actress Viola Davis is back in Pittsburgh for a new film and it appears the actress has made a stop at Kennywood to ride the park's latest attraction. 

    Davis tweeted Monday that she was among a group who took a ride on the Steel Curtain.  

    Related Headlines

    From the looks of it, they enjoyed their ride.  

    Davis is in Pittsburgh to star in a Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The Denzel Washington-produced adaptation of August Wilson's play will also star Chadwick Boseman.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories