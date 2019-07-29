  • Police searching for driver who slammed into cars, house in West Mifflin

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - One person was hurt, and police are searching for a driver after a crash Sunday night in West Mifflin.

    Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck slammed into several cars before crashing into a house just after 10 p.m. on Duquesne Avenue.

    Police tell Channel 11 the driver of the pickup truck ran away from the scene.  The condition on the person injured has not been released.

    WPXI’s Lori Houy is working to get an update from police for Channel 11 Morning News.

