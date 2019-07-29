WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - One person was hurt, and police are searching for a driver after a crash Sunday night in West Mifflin.
Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck slammed into several cars before crashing into a house just after 10 p.m. on Duquesne Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police tell Channel 11 the driver of the pickup truck ran away from the scene. The condition on the person injured has not been released.
Vehicle into a home causing some major damage. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/MTMtT9xQOo— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 29, 2019
WPXI’s Lori Houy is working to get an update from police for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Massive fire burning at plaza in Penn Hills; At least 3 firefighters injured
- Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: At least 3 dead, 12 injured when gunman opens fire
- Deer being blamed for fatal crash in Butler County
- Extraterrestrial celebration: UFO Festival returns to western Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}